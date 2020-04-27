Archie Moore’s gets hit by 2nd pandemic in its 122-year history

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — As businesses adjust to these unprecedented changes, one New Haven restaurant has already weathered it all. 

Archie Moore’s has been open for 122 years, so if you do the math, this isn’t their first pandemic. The historic bar opened July 1898 — just two decades later, the 1918 flu pandemic hit.

“We weathered one pandemic,” said owner Robert Fuchs, “and good old Archie Moore’s, we’re going to weather the second one.”

Fuchs has owned the bar since the 1980s.

“I do know from the oral history of this place, being here 39 years myself, I had customers who were in their 80s in ’82 and they said they didn’t remember Archie Moore’s ever closing down for anything.”

They’re open, but like all restaurants, business looks different. 

“It humbles me that people will leave their house, put on their mask and their gloves and make the call and support us and hopefully others too,” he said. “We’re not the only ones hurting here. I want small businesses to be supported. They’re here a lot, we’ve been pretty busy for to go.”

Archie Moore’s is open for take out seven days a week and is offering a 20% discount for first responders. 

