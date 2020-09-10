 

Armed and dangerous man wanted for questioning in connection with deadly shooting at Meriden Comfort Inn

New Haven
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Meriden police are asking for the public’s helping in looking for a 33-year-old man.

Trevor Outlaw, who also goes by Wolf, Wolfie and F1, is wanted for question in connection with a deadly shooting at the Comfort Inn.

Trevor Outlaw (Credit: Meriden PD)

On June 21, 24-year-old Giovanni Rodriguez, of Meriden, was shot and killed at the hotel located at 900 East Main St.

Outlaw has seven outstanding warrants including: failure to appear in court on numerous criminal charges to include, criminal possession of a firearm, assault on the police, criminal attempt to commit assault on police, assault second degree, interfering with police, operating a drug factory, reckless driving, operating a vehicle under the influence, reckless endangerment first degree, violation of conditional discharge along with several other charges.

He is 6’2’’, approximately 250-300 pounds, has long dreadlock style hair and a tattoo of two hearts under his left eye. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you see him, do not approach him but call (203) 630-4178.

On Wednesday, police also said they arrested 39-year-old Cheenisa Rivera for her alleged involvement in the homicide.

Cheenisa Rivera (Credit: Meriden PD)

She was charged with hindering prosecution and posted a court-set $75,000 bond.

The investigation is active. The department said additional charges are anticipated.

