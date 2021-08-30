Armed robber holds up New Haven pizza shop, gets away with cash; PD on the hunt for suspect

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police in New Haven are on the hunt for a suspect in an armed robbery.

It happened Saturday night at the “More Than Pizza” restaurant on Blake Street. The manager says an employee was taking out the trash when the robber forced him back inside.

“He pointed the gun in my face and my head,” the manager recalled. “He pointed it at everyone, then he got in the register, took what he wanted, and left.”

He says seven or eight employees were in the shop at the time. No one was hurt.