Armed robbery, police chase leads to 2 arrests at North Haven Target
New Haven

by: Alex Ceneviva

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Two arrests were made at a North Haven Target Wednesday morning, following an armed robbery and police chase.

Police say that at around 10:15 a.m., officers responded to the Best Western on Washington Avenue for an armed robbery. As officers arrived however, the suspect vehicle was leaving the parking lot.

Police then attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver sped onto the highway, engaging police in a pursuit. Officers decided to terminate the chase at exit 10 southbound on Interstate 91 due to high speeds and heavy traffic.

It was later discovered that the suspect vehicle had crashed as the driver attempted to exit the highway onto Universal Drive.

Police used K-9 Taro to track the suspects’ path from the crash which took them across Universal Drive, over several railroad tracks, and to a tall fence near Target.

When officer’s searched that Target they found the two suspects inside of the store and took them into custody.

Police say that the suspects’ identities and charges will soon be released.

