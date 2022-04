SEYMOUR, Conn. (WTNH) – A chicken coop fire that occurred Saturday resulted in the death of about 10 birds, according to the Seymour Fire Department.

Sometime Saturday morning, responders were sent to 31 Pershing Avenue in Seymour. Firefighters arrived and discovered the fire was involving a chicken coop on the property.

Firefighters estimate that around 10 birds perished in the fire. The total number, and cause of the fire, is still under investigation.