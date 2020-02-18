Arrest made after man stabbed on New Haven Green

Lloyd Pinckney (New Haven Police)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A man was arrested on assault charges after allegedly stabbing another man on the New Haven Green on Monday night.

Police say at around 7:42 p.m., officers responded to the Upper New Haven Green, in the area of 250 Temple Street, for the report of a person being stabbed.

Upon arrival, officers located the victim, a 37-year-old New Haven man, who was suffering non-life threatening stab wounds to his upper back and torso. He was taken by ambulance to Yale New Haven Hospital where his current condition is unknown.

According to police, witnesses told officers that the victim was stabbed by a man he knew due to a previous dispute. On the scene, investigators were able to quickly develop a suspect description and provide it to other officers.

A short time later, police say that they stopped a pedestrian who fit the description in the area of Howe Street, near Chapel Street. Officers were able to confirm him as the stabbing suspect and seize the knife he allegedly used the assault.

The suspect was identified as 38-year-old Lloyd Pinckney, of New Haven. He was charged with assault, breach of peace, and possession of a dangerous weapon.

Yale Police assisted in the investigation.

