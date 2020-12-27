Police: ‘Live-in boyfriend’ arrested in connection to July murder of Lizzbeth Aleman-Popoca

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– East Haven Police reported Sunday morning that an arrest has been made in connection with the July murder of Lizzbeth Aleman-Popoca.

In a press conference Sunday morning, East Haven chief of police reported Jonathan Jara-Acupina, Aleman-Popoca’s “live-in boyfriend” and father of her children, was arrested in connection to her death.

He is charged with murder and is being held on bond. He is expected in court Monday.

The family thanks the East Haven police for their hard work. They say this has ruined their lives and “let this be a light at the end of the tunnel for other families.”

Related: Death of East Haven mother whose body was found behind Branford restaurant ruled homicidal asphyxiation

Police found the body of the 27-year-old East Haven mother, Aleman-Popoca, buried in a shallow grave near a dumpster, behind LoMonaco’s Ristorante Italiano. She had been missing for two weeks before her body was found.

Jara-Acupina worked as a dishwasher at that restaurant for at least seven years.

Related: Body found in shallow grave behind Branford restaurant identified as missing East Haven mother

The Chief State Medical Examiner’s Office ruled her death as homicidal asphyxiation.