WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterbury man was charged with murder after a fatal shooting in Waterbury on May 13, according to information News 8 obtained from police on Tuesday.

AT 5:47 a.m. on May 13 Waterbury officers responded to the Big Apple Motel located at 428 Main Street after a reported shots fired complaint.

Upon arrival, officers located a gunshot victim with a wound to their torso lying in a hallway inside the hotel.

The victim was identified as Damon Spencer, 47, of Waterbury. Spencer was transported to Waterbury Hospital for medical treatment. Officers determined Spencer had been on parole when he was shot and the Department of Corrections took over custody of him while at the hospital.

On May 15. Spencer succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

The Waterbury Police Department’s Major Crimes Division took over the investigation as a homicide.

Investigators developed as suspect, 44-year-old Andre Lewis of Waterbury. Police believe Lewis and Spencer had a personal argument at the hotel, which led to the shooting.

Officers obtained a warrant charging Lewis for the murder of Spencer.

On May 16, Waterbury detectives located Lewis and charged him with the following offenses: Murder, criminal use of a weapon, criminal possession of a firearm, criminal possession of a pistol and carrying a pistol.

Lewis was held on a $3 million dollar bond pending arraignment.