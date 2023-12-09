WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – An attempted street takeover early Saturday morning in West Haven has resulted in six arrests with more expected.

Police say around 2 a.m. they received numerous 911 calls about people standing in the road and cars doing”donuts” near Boston Post Road and Campbell Avenue.

West Haven officers along with officers from neighboring towns and state police responded. Upon arrival fireworks were thrown at them and those involved were not complying with orders from police.

Police did arrest 6 individuals, 4 adults and 2 juveniles and say they were charged accordingly.

Police say they have a large amount of video evidence and expect to make more arrests.

According to the police release any attempts at “street takeovers” and / or blocking roadways dednying citizens access to public safety will not be tolerated.