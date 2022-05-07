NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The North Haven Police Department and Fire Department are investigating an arson case after several trucks were lit on fire Friday night.

Around 11:30 p.m., firefighters responded to a call of an explosion with a visible fire on Powdered Metal Drive. The person who called it in was a resident who lives on Frost Drive.

At the scene, firefighters discovered a tractor trailer fully involved in a fire. Early investigation showed numerous other trucks in the area were also set on fire or were doused with a flammable substance.

Investigators are treating this as an arson case and are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact the North Haven Fire Department.