‘Art of Experience’ showcases senior artists from around the state

SOUTHBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Behind every brush stroke is the wisdom of experience. Every painting tells a story the way only Connecticut‘s elders can.

Saturday kicks off the 12th annual Art of Experience exhibit: painted by seniors and juried by seniors, it’s the only show of its kind in Connecticut.

The show features 200 unique pieces from more than one hundred artists. Hosted by Pomperaug Woods senior living community in Southbury. “They’re very proud to be able to showcase their art,” said Amy Ferrarie, residency counselor at Pomperaug Woods.

Seniors from all over Connecticut and of all artistic backgrounds have entered the show. The only requirement: they have to be 70-years-old or older.

Lifelong artist, Lynn Norris, has two pieces in this weekend’s show. “I’ve been doing art forever,” she said. One of the paintings captures one of her favorite scenes in Woodbury.

Ann Moore picked up art later in life. The piece she entered into the show won “Most Innovative.” It’s called “Used,” but she doesn’t call her piece a painting. “It’s just using up all the things we’ve designated to be garbage and making something startling.”

The show, founded by Pomperaug Woods Community Life Services Director Lisa Huebenthal, has grown over the years. “It’s the passion that mirrors the passion of our director’s passion,” said Ferrarie, “seniors continuing to be active, continuing to be creative.”

“This is a very exciting show, it really is, and you’re just seeing a little part and piece of it,” said Norris. “It’s all different qualities, all different mediums, all different sizes, all different people. Everyone’s over 70 and that’s the only thing in common.”

The Art of Experience exhibit runs Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.