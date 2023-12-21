NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Bryan Madden has two loves — art, and pizza. Luckily, his latest projects combine the two.

“I try to stay inspired by combining my art with my love of great pizza,” Madden said.

Madden, an artist who lives in Danbury, combined his love of watercolors and New Haven pizza for a series of portraits. He posted the paintings on Reddit, and then quickly got a request. What about featuring Sally’s Apizza, Frank Pepe Pizzeria and Modern Apizza on Christmas cards?

He ended up creating more than a hundred cards, which he all cut by hand. The cards featured the big three of New Haven apizza, plus Zuppardi’s Apizza in West Haven.

Madden said he’s eaten at hundreds of pizzerias in Connecticut, New Jersey and New York.

“New Haven is my favorite,” he said.

Sally’s Apizza tops his list due to its sauce-to-cheese ratio. But, he said, “I think they’re all fantastic.”

He’d painted the pizzerias in the spring and summer, and decided to depict them in winter, as well.

He already has an idea for the next holiday season, but said he’s keeping it close to the chest for now.