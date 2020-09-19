Artist to bring BLM mural to life in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Work just started on a Black Lives Mural in New Haven. It’s the first of two that will be completed over the next month.

The first one is the brainchild of artist Kwadwo Adae. He’s based in New Haven and has painted other murals at Yale, around the Elm City, and really, around the world.

His latest work will commemorate the Black Lives Matter movement and will be 22 ft. by 277 ft. at the corner of Bassett and Watson in the Newhallville section of town.

BLACK LIVES MATTER MURALS: Local artist Kwadwo Adae will be painting this mural with volunteers tomorrow in the Newhallville neighborhood.



It will be the FIRST of two murals commemorating the movement going up in New Haven over the next month. @WTNH @kwadwoadae pic.twitter.com/fZJ8obBQ7I — Stephanie Simoni (@StephanieSimoni) September 18, 2020

“So, we really wanted a renaissance of what the neighborhood represented, which was graffiti, which was hip hop, so he wanted to bring out that element,” said Director of Arts and Cultural Affairs for the City of New Haven, Adriane Jefferson. “It’s in the neighborhoods. It’s not downtown. It’s not right in front of city hall. It’s specifically for the community. So, I think that’s why it was time, right? It’s a time to bring the community together to not just make a statement that Black lives matter, but really encourage black joy.”

On Saturday, Sept. 19, the city will close down this section of the street for 12 hours while 12 painter volunteers will get this done.

Plus, there will be vendors, open mic performances and the mayor plans to make some remarks.

There are plans to do a second mural in downtown New haven at Temple and Orange in two weeks.

They do not have a rendering of what that mural will look like just yet.

If you want to check out the Newhallville mural, here’s a schedule of the events: