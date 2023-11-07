NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Ahead of Veterans Day, meteorologist Ashley Baylor and her husband United States Air Force First Sergeant Adam Jackson discussed their experience as a military family.

Jackson said he joined the United States Army in 2002, shortly after 9/11 and has since shifted over to the Air Force. Jackson and Baylor got married while Jackson was in the Army. They have since welcomed a little girl.

The couple discussed how deployments impact their family life.

Watch the full interview to learn more!



