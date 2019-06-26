Ashley’s Ice Cream celebrates 40th anniversary

One of the most well known ice cream shops in Connecticut just hit a major milestone.

Ashley’s Ice celebrated its 40th anniversary on Tuesday — sharing the special day with customers by offering $1 scoops.

“We are amazed and very blessed that we chose New Haven to start this business,” said Joe Ametrano, who founded Ashley’s Ice Cream in 1979. “New Haven has been very good to us and we’ve been very fortunate”

The shop now has locations in Hamden, Guilford, Branford and Madison.

Mayor Toni Harp, who joined the celebration, said her kids grew up coming to Ashley’s. “It’s now going to be special for a whole new generation of kids,” said Harp. “We’re really proud of it. Great ice cream!”

What’s the secret to staying in business so long?

“We haven’t changed our recipes, we use all natural ingredients, no artificial colors, ” said Brian Anderson, co-owner of Ashley’s. “People always appreciate a quality product.”

“People’s tastes have changed,” said Ametrano “but the main thing is, people just like having a good time and when they come to our store they have a great time.”