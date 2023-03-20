NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Asian Pacific American Coalition has made sure that Connecticut’s Asian American community has a place to go. Monday night, it stopped in New Haven for a listening tour to greater understand needs.

The nonprofit’s visit at the New Haven Free Public Library was meant to see what issues the diverse population is facing.

“Politically, we are placed under this rubric of Asian American, Asian-Pacific American, so it’s important for us to come together as a community, and speak as a community, and understand each other’s issues and concerns,” said Angela Rola, the Asian Pacific American Coalition’s president.

The coalition was formed in 2008. It provides services and education for and about the Asian-American community.

The tour will continue across the state.

“It’s an opportunity for us to meet one another, hear our concerns and our issues, and really decide where do we go here in the state of Connecticut, making sure our legislators and elected officials know all about our community,” Rola said.

Despite breakthrough efforts of Connecticut Attorney General William Tong, Asian Americans remain underrepresented in elected positions.