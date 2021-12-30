At-home COVID test supply arrives for critical city staff in New Haven

New Haven

by: Abigail Whitaker

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Some critical workers in the City of New Haven will have access to at-home COVID test kits.

The city ordered these tests separate from the state. The tests will be give to teachers, firefighters, police officers and people who work in the emergency center.

They are antigen rapid tests.

“We’re anticipating a lot of challenges on the staffing level,” said Mayor Justin Elicker. “We saw that in the airlines and I think we are going to see it in a lot of other industries now because there’s so many people getting COVID.”

The city said as soon as they get the shipment from the state, they will announce how they will distribute the tests to the community.

Elicker said New Haven also received N95 masks from the state.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Youtube

New Haven

At-home COVID test supply arrives for critical city staff in New Haven

News /

Cities, towns pivoting plans as they await at-home COVID-19 tests to arrive to the state

News /

Yale-New Haven Hospital no longer allowing visitors as COVID-19 cases spike in the state

News /

Health Headlines: With at-home COVID tests being distributed, doctor discusses the best time to test and what to do if you’ve been exposed

News /

12-year-old burned in latest TikTok challenge

News /

Warning released after East Haven child burned while attempting to do latest TikTok ‘challenge’

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss