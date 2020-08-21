At least 6 shootings in Meriden since Monday; one victim’s family, friends speak out in effort to stop the violence

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — After at least six shootings in Meriden since Monday, one victim’s family and friends are speaking out Thursday in an effort to stop the violence.

Gunfire in several neighborhoods. Bullets hitting homes. Unrest in Meriden.

“It’s really bad,” one resident told News 8 Thursday.

“It’s getting out of control,” said another.

“I don’t want to have to worry about at night, hanging out,” said another Meriden resident. “And, God forbid, something terrible happening to us or our neighbors.”

Something terrible did happen Wednesday night near the corner of Olive and Crown Streets. A 24-year-old man, Sammy Ortiz, was run over, shot several times. He was killed.

Thursday, a memorial for him filled with candles and flowers continues to grow on the sidewalk near where it happened. That’s where News 8 spoke with his family and friends.

“I just want to let everybody know he isn’t just a statistic,” his cousin told News 8. “He was loved by all his family.”

“It’s devastating to get a phone call that someone you know or seen growing up gets murdered,” said one of Sammy’s friends.

Loved ones are honoring 24-year-old Sammy Ortiz with these t-shirts.

People who live in neighborhoods where the other shootings have occurred were afraid to speak on camera. Thursday afternoon, Meriden police announced an arrest in one of those shootings — one that occurred on Cooper Street and South Colony Road.

“It’s a step in the right direction,” said Meriden Mayor Kevin Scarpati. “Lots of work still to do.”

Police ask anyone with any information about the other shootings in the city to call the MAJOR CRIMES TIP LINE at 203-630-6253.

Sammy Ortiz’s family asks that people keep him in their prayers and that the violence in Meriden stops soon.

“We’re better than this,” his cousin added.