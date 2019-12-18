Attendees at rally in Milford calling for momentum in the articles of impeachment against Trump

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Many were at the Milford City Hall Tuesday night asking lawmakers to move the impeachment vote forward against President Trump.

“It’s very frustrating to watch congress try and hold our president accountable and not successfully do it,” Joyce Sanseberino, one rally attendee.

Sanseberino, along with several dozen other people at the steps of Milford City Hall Tuesday, are rallying in hopes of seeing momentum in the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

“It’s very important that we represent our government as it’s intended to function and not the way that it’s been functioning more recently.” – Joyce Sanseberino, rally attendee

Christine Carlson was another rally attendee Tuesday. She believes the President used foreign powers to interfere with American elections.

“He was using his office, again, abusing his power to get dirt on his political opponent and I totally believe that he did that and he’s still doing that and I’m not even sure if our 2020 elections are going to be secure.” – Christine Carlson, rally attendee

Others saying it’s about those in office respecting the constitution and holding leaders in Washington accountable for their actions and in-actions.

“America is built by the people, for the people. It’s not meant to be a gift to the man who is sitting in the White House, for him to use and abuse at his choice. His responsibility is to all the people in America not the ones he likes.” – Michael Blake, rally attendee