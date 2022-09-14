NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Attorney Ben Crump will return to New Haven on Thursday to provide an update on Randy Cox after he was paralyzed while in police custody.

Cox, 36, was arrested on June 18 for unlawfully possessing a firearm without incident. He was handcuffed and placed inside a police van without a seatbelt. When the car stopped, Cox was launched headfirst toward the front of the van’s holding area, smashing his head into the wall.

The incident, which was caught on video, left Cox paralyzed from the chest down.

Recently, Cox was readmitted to the hospital due to complications from his injuries.

Attorney Crump, who represents Cox’s family, will provide an update on Cox’s health condition at the New Haven City Hall at 12 p.m. on Thursday.

A prayer vigil will also be held.

Crump, a nationally renowned civil rights and personal injury attorney, has represented the families of Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd, Trayford Pellerin, and Jacob Blake.