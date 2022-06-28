NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The widely-recognized personal injury attorney Ben Crump will speak out on Tuesday after joining the legal team for Richard (Randy) Cox, a man who was paralyzed while in New Haven police’s custody.

Attorney Crump, nationally known for representing high-profile civil rights cases like the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, will hold a news conference alongside co-counsel Jack O’Donnell and Cox’s family. He will also be joined by Scot X. Esdaile, the NAACP Connecticut State Conference President.

The news follows the incident on June 18 where New Haven Police Department officers responded to a block party on a report of Cox carrying a gun. Cox was arrested and placed under arrest for unlawfully possessing a firearm.

While in police custody, officers placed Cox in a police van without seatbelts, and after an abrupt stop, Cox was thrown into the back wall of the van head-first. At the station, officers found Cox lying on the floor of the van, unable to move, according to city officials.

Surveillance video released showed the officer driving the van, Oscar Diaz, did not follow protocol or wait for medical assistance, dismissing Cox’s cry for help. Cox was not offered medical aid and was dragged by the van by the feet and thrown into a wheelchair, further exasperating his injuries.

Acting Chief Regina Rush-Kittle said Cox had to undergo surgery for his injuries and may suffer paralysis.

Officers involved in the incident were placed on paid administrative leave by Rush-Kittle.

Attorney Crump released a statement, noting that Cox’s life will “forever be diminished by the irresponsible actions of Oscar Diaz and the other New Haven police officers while he was under their custody.”

“Law enforcement respecting every life they interact with and are responsible for is imperative for building trust with the communities they serve, especially communities of color,” Crump said in the statement. “As Randy Cox continues to fight for his life and future, we will fight for justice for him, his family, and the New Haven community.”