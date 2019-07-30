Attorney General Tong meeting with Planned Parenthood staff

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Attorney General William Tong is meeting with planned parenthood staff on Tuesday.

Att. General Tong will hold a town hall forum to discuss legal efforts that are happening to protect access to safe and affordable health care.

He’ll talk about the Affordable Care Act, the ACA Contraceptive Mandate, and more.

It’s all happening Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the Planned Parenthood of southern New England.



