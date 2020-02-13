Authorities: Gang member pleads guilty to role in shootings

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A member of what authorities call a violent Connecticut street gang has pleaded guilty to his role in several public shootings that resulted in death or injury to innocent bystanders.

Federal prosecutors say 21-year-old Jermaine Gilbert, of Waterbury, pleaded guilty Wednesday in U.S. District Court to racketeering, firearm possession and drug trafficking offenses.

The charges stemmed from a long-term investigation into the city’s 960 gang, which prosecutors say is involved in drug trafficking and numerous shootings.

Prosecutors say when Gilbert was arrested last May, he had two guns and heroin he intended to sell on his person.

