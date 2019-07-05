Autopsy: Dog found dead inside crate in Bethany was healthy

BETHANY, Conn. (WTNH) — There’s an update now after officials found a dead dog left behind in a crate in Bethany earlier this week.

Related: Abandoned dog found dead inside crate in Bethany, suspect still on the loose

Woodbridge Animal Control says initial autopsy results show that the dog was healthy before she died, but they are still waiting on toxicology results.

Officials are now offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the dog’s owner.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.