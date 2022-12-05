NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Avelo Airlines is ready to fly some Huskies to the beach to watch the University of Connecticut’s upcoming bowl game against Marshall University.

The airline is adding special flights from Tweed-New Haven Airport and the Myrtle Beach International Airport, and advertising a discount for those looking to cheer the team on. Fans can use the code HUSKIES25 to receive 25% off their flight to the game.

“We’re excited to celebrate UConn’s first bowl appearance since 2015 with special flights for Husky fans to cheer on their team in Myrtle Beach,” Avelo Airlines CEO Andrew Levy said in a written announcement. “We’re proud partners of UConn Athletics and are excited to offer Husky fans with the most affordable and convenient way to the game. Go Huskies!”

The flights are scheduled for Dec. 17 and Dec. 20 on Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircrafts.

Kickoff for the Myrtle Beach Bowl, held at Coastal Carolina University, is at 2:30 p.m. The game will air on ESPN and on the ESPN app.

The team had a 6-6 record in 2022 — the most wins for the program since the 2015 season. The team became eligible for a bowl game when it beat Liberty University 36-33.

The last bowl game the team played in was the 2015 St. Petersburg Bowl, where it lost to Marshall University 16-10.