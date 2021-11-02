Avelo Air inaugural flight from Tweed to take off from New Haven Wednesday

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Avelo Air is getting ready to take its inaugural flight from Tweed New Haven Airport: a non-stop flight from New Haven to Florida. The flight will take off Wednesday morning.

This airline decided to land here at Tweed New Haven airport last spring and initially said it would have flights to four different Florida cities. Now it will have flights to six of them.

Tuesday some of the crew members were onboard training. Wednesday morning’s flight heads to Orlando.

Andrew Levy, the CEO of Avelo Airlines explained, “The ability to offer this incredible level of convenience we think is really what’s unique here and what makes us so excited.”

Heather Dostert of East Haven said, “I think it takes the hassle too out of traveling.”

“Initially Avelo will have two Boeing 737-700s based in New Haven. Each with 147 seats. Come mid-December they’ll be adding a third.