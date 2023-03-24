NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Avelo Airlines has flown more than a million customers at Tweed-New Haven Airport.

That millionth customer was on a flight that left Friday morning for Fort Myers, Florida. All passengers on the plane were given a free roundtrip flight.

“The high-quality problem you’re going to have is to try to figure out where to sue that,” said Avelo Airlines CEO Andrew Levy. “We now fly to 14 different destinates in the eastern United States. We have a 15th that we’ve announced that we’ll be flying to Greenville-Spartanburg in South Carolina. We have a lot of choices for you, and there’s more coming. Stay tuned.”

Avelo Airlines began flying out of Tweed-New Haven Airport 16 months ago.