Avelo Airline’s first non-stop flight to depart for Orlando from Tweed Wednesday

New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A new era in flying will take off Wednesday morning at Tweed New Haven Airport.

Avelo Airline’s first non-stop flight is set to depart for Orlando at 11 a.m.

A ceremony is being hosted at the airport ahead of takeoff to commemorate the opening of Avelo’s East Coast base and first flight. Governor Ned Lamont, Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz and other state leaders will be in attendance.

“Today’s first flight is a significant milestone for Avelo, HVN and Southern Connecticut. A new era of convenient and affordable air travel for the region is taking flight today. We couldn’t be more excited to welcome our new Customers aboard today’s inaugural flight to Orlando, as well as the five other sun-soaked Florida destinations we’ll start flying to in the days and weeks ahead,” said Avelo Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy in a press release Wednesday.

In the future, the airline will have non-stop flights to other Florida cities, including Tampa, Fort Lauderdale, and Palm Beach.

