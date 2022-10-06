NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Avelo Airlines has surpassed 500,000 customers — and 10,000 flights — out of the Tweed-New Haven Airport since the company began flying from the area late last year, the airline announced Thursday.

It hit the 10,000th flight Thursday evening. The flight, dubbed the “Pizza Express,” flies between Chicago and New Haven.

Thursday night, each customer on the flight received a free roundtrip ticket. The airline also brought a Chicago blues performance to Gate 3 to give customers a preview of the Windy City.

“This double milestone spotlights Tweed’s growing popularity among Connecticut residents and out-of-state visitors,” Andrew Levy, the chairman and CEO of Avelo Airlines, said in the written announcement. “Over the past 11 months, half-a-million travelers have discovered the convenience, affordability and choice Avelo has introduced to Southern Connecticut. For years, this region has asked for nonstop air service to popular destinations like Chicago. This evening’s flight between The Second City and Tweed — which represents Avelo’s 10,000th flight as an airline — exemplifies the excitement our Customers have about all 14 nonstop routes we operate from New Haven, as well as the 31 destinations we serve across the country. This is just the beginning!”

The airline is celebrating by offering other flyers a piece of the metaphorical pie(s). One-way flights between New Haven and Chicago start at $39, for those who want a slice of both pizza capitals.

Avela touts that Tweed-New Haven Airport’s traffic has increased 1,150% since the airline moved in.