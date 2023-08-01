NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Avelo Airlines is heading to new heights — and new islands!

Avelo Airlines is launching a new non-stop service from Tweed New Haven Airport to a Caribbean destination on Tuesday. This will mark the airline’s first Caribbean destination.

Avelo Airlines and Tweed New Haven Airport officials will join New Haven city officials and cultural leaders to share the news Tuesday morning.

The addition of the Caribbean flights means Avelo will now serve 18 popular nonstop destinations.