Avelo Airline’s ‘Pick and Pack’ sweepstakes giving away 50 flights to CT residents

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Avelo Airlines and the New Haven Airport (NHV) are launching a “Pick and Pack” sweepstakes that offers 25 Connecticut residents a free pair of tickets.

The announcement is being made ahead of the newest airline’s arrival this fall. Beginning Thursday, if you are a Connecticut resident over the age of 18, you can enter the sweepstakes to win two roundtrip tickets through Avelo Airlines.

The tickets last for up to six months and are available for any location that flies out of the NHV. You are able to enter up until August 20, 2021.

Some flights will begin taking off as soon as November of this year!

“We are excited about Avelo’s arrival at HVN and the new era of choice, affordability and service in air travel we’ll bring to Connecticut,” said Avelo Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy. “The Pick and Pack Sweepstakes is a great way for us to introduce Avelo to the region and hear where you hope we’ll fly. We’re looking forward to welcoming you aboard this fall.”

How to enter the “Pick and Pack” sweepstakes

CT residents must visit the Avelo Airlines registration webpage and select a destination they would like to fly to. The airline also asks participants to snap and picture or video of themselves and their travel partner using the hashtag #AveloPickandPackSweepstakes or tagging @AveloAir.

20 winners will be randomly picked through their website and five winners will be selected based on their social media post.