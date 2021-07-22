Avelo Airline’s ‘Pick and Pack’ sweepstakes giving away 50 flights to CT residents

New Haven

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Tweed_New_Haven_Airport_runway_expansion_0_20180509210925

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Avelo Airlines and the New Haven Airport (NHV) are launching a “Pick and Pack” sweepstakes that offers 25 Connecticut residents a free pair of tickets.

The announcement is being made ahead of the newest airline’s arrival this fall. Beginning Thursday, if you are a Connecticut resident over the age of 18, you can enter the sweepstakes to win two roundtrip tickets through Avelo Airlines.

The tickets last for up to six months and are available for any location that flies out of the NHV. You are able to enter up until August 20, 2021.

RELATED: Avelo Airlines to send $1.2 million to Tweed Airport for terminal improvements

Some flights will begin taking off as soon as November of this year!

“We are excited about Avelo’s arrival at HVN and the new era of choice, affordability and service in air travel we’ll bring to Connecticut,” said Avelo Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy. “The Pick and Pack Sweepstakes is a great way for us to introduce Avelo to the region and hear where you hope we’ll fly. We’re looking forward to welcoming you aboard this fall.”

How to enter the “Pick and Pack” sweepstakes

CT residents must visit the Avelo Airlines registration webpage and select a destination they would like to fly to. The airline also asks participants to snap and picture or video of themselves and their travel partner using the hashtag #AveloPickandPackSweepstakes or tagging @AveloAir.

20 winners will be randomly picked through their website and five winners will be selected based on their social media post.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

13 unions back Mayor Elicker for reelection bid in New Haven

News /

Rising river levels and water safety: Teenagers resume summer effort to get industrial junk out of the Naugatuck River

News /

City of New Haven, Hummel Brothers celebrate National Hot Dog Day

News /

Milford Animal Control requests donations of pet food, supplies

News /

One person dead following car fire in Waterbury

News /

Southbury Animal Control alerts residents to uptick in rabid coyotes

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss