NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Avelo Airlines announced an expansion to its East Coast service, offering four new southeastern U.S. destination locations from New Haven’s Tweed airport.

The airline will offer nonstop service starting in May between New Haven and two South Carolina destinations: Myrtle Beach and Charleston, as well as Savannah, Georgia, Hilton Head, South Carolina, and Nashville, Tennessee. Routes will operate on Boeing Next-Generation 737-700 aircraft, with one-way fares starting at $49.

When the service launches to the new locations on May 5, Avelo will be the only airline offering nonstop flights between Connecticut and Savannah/Hilton Head, as well as nonstop service between southern Connecticut and Myrtle Beach, Charleston, and Nashville.

Avelo Airlines Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy noted in a press release that the expansion builds on the excitement for Avelo across the state.

“Our customers are telling us they would love for Avelo to fly to more places beyond Florida,” Levy said. “These four new routes show that we’re listening.”

Currently, Avelo flies between New Haven and six Florida destinations: Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Orlando, Sarasota/Bradenton, Tampa, and West Palm Beach.

“Tweed-New Haven Airport continues to be a growing destination, and the addition of these flights is welcomed news as more travelers recognize how convenient, quick, and easy it is to fly out of this airport,” Governor Ned Lamont said in a statement.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker noted that the expansion shows that Tweed is demonstrating a “viable long-term transportation asset for the City and New Haven community.”

“Whether it’s spring break in Myrtle Beach, a visit to historic Charleston and Savannah, or a trip to the Music City, you can now get there at a low cost from right here in New Haven thanks to Avelo Airlines,” Tweed-New Haven Airport Authority Executive Director Sean Scanlon said in a statement.

Avelo just celebrated its first 100 days of Service in New Haven on Friday.