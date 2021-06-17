Avelo Airlines to send $1.2 million to Tweed Airport for terminal improvements

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Avelo Airlines announced it will send $1.2 million to Tweed-New Haven Airport Authority (HVN) for upgrades to the airport’s terminal, administrative building, parking and other areas.

The changes, approved Thursday in a new three-party agreement between Tweed, Avelo Airlines and HVN’s long-term operator Avports LLC, are meant to improve customer experience as Avelo prepares to begin operations at Tweed in the third quarter with nonstop scheduled service to a variety of popular destinations.

The $1.2 million approved Thursday will be used for shorter-term improvements at the airport’s existing terminal, which will provide a more comfortable experience for customers. This is in addition to $2.8 million from Avports for further upgrades to the current terminal and airport infrastructure.

By the end of this year, Avelo plans to station three Boeing 737-700 aircrafts at Tweed, which will add more than 100 crew members, including pilots, flight attendants, technicians and customer experience crew members.

“As Avelo prepares to make Tweed-New Haven our first East Coast base, this investment in the airport will mark the beginning of a new era of choice, convenience, and everyday low fares for Southern Connecticut,” said Avelo Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy.

Officials from HVN and Avports announced a major agreement last month to move the airport forward with the more than $100 million project leading to a new carbon-neutral terminal, more flights to more destinations and eliminating the need for existing state and city subsidies.

“Last month, we took our first step toward long-overdue improvements to this airport, so that it can finally meet the needs of the region, helping to grow jobs and economic activity,” Sean Scanlon, Director of the Tweed Airport Authority, said in a press release. “With today’s vote, we will begin delivering on that promise of HVN as a more modern, dynamic, economic driver – one that listens to and works with the neighboring community.”

Additional information on HVN and its planned changes can be found at thenewhvn.com.