NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This week people across the country and across Connecticut are getting ready to head off to their Thanksgiving travel destinations.

Many travelers will be on the road and on flights, and Avelo Airlines is going the extra mile to ease travel anxiety for its passengers by bringing in a comfort dog.

The dog’s job will be to help ease the anxiety associated with travel this time of year, as to some, the stress can be overwhelming. That’s why the “Pawsgiving” program was created!

Avelo Airlines is teaming up with the Yale University Police Department Service Dog Team to make this program happen.

The special dog in question is a long-time friend of News 8, a yellow labrador retriever named Officer Heidi.

She’ll be greeting customers along with her partner Officer Rich Simon at the entrance of the airport. Officer Heidi will report for duty between the hours of 6 a.m. and 8 a.m.