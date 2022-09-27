NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Avelo Airlines, which flies to and from six Florida destinations from Tweed-New Haven Airport, is allowing passengers to change their flights.

Passengers with flights between this Wednesday and Friday can change their flights with no difference in fares. Travelers just have to re-book their trip before October 31.

The changes can be made for passengers traveling to:

Fort Meyers

Sarasota-Bradenton

Tampa

Orlando

West Palm Beach

Ft. Lauderdale

To change your flight with Avelo, call 346-616-9500.

For more information, click here.