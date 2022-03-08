NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Avelo Airlines is set to announce three new destinations on Tuesday morning.

Avelo Airlines CEO Andrew Levy, Tweed-New Haven representatives, and local leaders will be at Tweed-New Haven Airport on Tuesday morning to announce three new destinations and to celebrate that the airline has surpassed 100,00 customers.

Avelo introduced service at Tweed on November 3, 2021, and offers convenient flights to 18 destinations across the U.S.

The announcement is expected to take place at 10 a.m. Stay tuned to News 8 for updates on this story.