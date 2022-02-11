NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – It seems like it was just yesterday, but Avelo Airlines has now been flying from Tweed-New Haven Airport to Florida for 100 days now. The company got together with local officials Friday morning to let people know how it is going.

It was a full flight heading non-stop from New Haven to Orlando at 10 a.m., That is a convenience you could not have had 101 days ago.

“This was so much easier. It was less than 30 minutes and I got through everything real quick,” said Sara Carlson of Trumbull as she waited to board the plane. “Not a long wait and there was no traffic, and it was great.”

“This is my hometown. I’m from the Cove,” said Glen Riccitelli as he got ready to head to Orlando. “Since I grew up, I saw all the small planes my whole life. Now I see the big airplane here and it’s like, ‘Oh my God.'”

The timing was no accident. Avelo bet that people would want cheap flights to Florida in the middle of February and they were right.

“We had to extend the parking lot twice. So, now it’s hard to find a parking spot,” said Avelo Base Manager Isaac Naylor. “Our load has been really heavy and full on our airplanes.”

Avelo has also hired more than 100 people to work here.

“I saw on the news that this airline, Avelo, was coming to Tweed-New Haven airport and they were hiring all these people, so I was intrigued,” said Wallingford resident Kristine Jermine, who is now an Avelo Flight Attendant.

She says she loves the new job. Area officials say they love the boost to the region.

“Tweed can be successful and support our business community and do it in a responsible way, and that is important for talent attraction, for leisure travel, the ability to create a great community,” explained New Haven Economic Development Administrator Michael Piscitelli.

The plan is to keep expanding and hiring, while still keeping the feel of a small airport.

“We’re focused on underused airports to make fares that are less expensive,” said U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D – 3rd District). “Perks, such as inexpensive bag check fees. Prioritizing being a ‘Kinder, gentler, low-cost carrier.'”

Right now, all six of Avelo’s destinations are in Florida, but they are saying that within days or a couple of weeks they are going to announce a couple more destinations.