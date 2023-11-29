NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Avelo Airlines said they will discontinue one of their routes and suspend others at Tweed-New Haven Airport.

The airline said they will end their service between HVN and Melbourne Orlando International Airport (MLB) starting Jan. 7. This service is being discontinued because the MLB has not performed as well as the airline had hoped, and future bookings have been underperforming.

Any customers who have booked tickets for after Jan. 6 have been contacted and given options to either refund their ticket or be accommodated to flights to and from Daytona Beach or Orlando International.

The airline also said they will seasonally suspend flights to a few cities.

Savannah: Will return on Mar. 8

Charleston: Will fly from Dec. 21 to Jan. 7, will then take a seasonal break and return on Mar. 8

Greenville/Spartanburg, SC: Flies from Dec. 1 to Jan. 8, will then take a seasonal break until Feb. 15

The airline said these suspended routes are being implemented so that the planes are in a good position for peak travel during the spring and summer.