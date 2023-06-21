NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Avelo Airlines has started its three new, nonstop routes from New Haven to Florida and South Carolina, the company announced on Wednesday.

The flights from Tweed-New Haven Airport will go to Melbourne/Cocoa Beach and Daytona Beach in Florida, and to Greenville/Spartanburg in South Carolina.

The routes will operate twice weekly. One-way tickets start at $49.

The Melbourne/Cocoa Beach flights will depart on Wednesdays and Saturdays, the Daytona Beach flights will operate on Thursdays and Sundays and service to Greenville/Spartanburg will fly on Thursdays and Sundays.

Avelo Airlines announced the new flights in April. It’s the newest development from the growing airline, which surpassed its millionth customer out of the New Haven airport in March.