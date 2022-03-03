NEW HAVEN, Conn (WTNH) – Avelo Airlines is partnering with Aero HygenX to deploy robots to disinfect its aircraft fleet to combat COVID-19.

Avelo announced on Thursday that Tweed-New Haven Airport is among the first airports in the U.S. to use breakthrough technology.

Aero HygenX is the pioneer in autonomous ultraviolet light disinfection technology for the transportation industry. Avelo is now using the robots as part of the daily disinfection of its Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft. The aircraft disinfection routine occurs every evening following the completion of each day’s flight operations.

The robot uses motion-sensing technology to navigate interior spaces, disinfecting surfaces quickly and safely using UVC light.

“We are excited to be on the leading edge of helping prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other viruses among the flying public. The safety and wellbeing of our Customers and Crewmembers is our top priority. Our partnership with Aero HygenX bolsters this commitment with the use of their innovating disinfection technology on our aircraft t and at our bases. RAY is safer, faster, more cost-effective and more sustainable solution than the conventional chemical-based manual disinfection process used by most other airlines,” said Avelo Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy.