NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Avelo Airlines’ first nonstop flight from Tweed New Haven Airport to San Juan, Puerto Rico, is scheduled to take off Wednesday morning.

Gov. Ned Lamont (D-Conn.), Avelo Head of Airport Development Giselle Cortes, New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker (D-Conn.), state Rep. Juan Candelaria (D-New Haven) and Puerto Ricans United Inc. President Joseph Rodriguez are expected to speak at a 6 a.m. press conference. News 8 will stream it live on this page.

Avelo announced this expansion in August with fanfare and music from the Caribbean. The flight marks the airline’s expansion to the Caribbean, just in time for winter, and it also offers the opportunity to reunite many people in the New Haven community with their relatives in Puerto Rico.

Many officials and leaders will take the 7:30 a.m. inaugural flight, attend a quick celebratory reception in San Juan, and then return to New Haven just after 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Many local officials see the expansion of Avelo and the proposed expansion of Tweed-New Haven Airport as very good for the economic development of the New Haven area.

Even though Wednesday’s flight is sold out, the plane will be partially full. To carry enough fuel to make it to Puerto Rico, the aircraft must have empty seats to be light enough to take off on the short runway. The expansion proposal includes expanding the runway and building a new terminal on the East Haven side of the airport.

Some neighbors oppose the proposal, citing noise, lead pollution, harm to wetlands and other concerns.