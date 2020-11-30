Avon business owner offers job to CCSU student struggling amid pandemic, loss of mother

AVON, Conn. (WTNH) — A student at Central Connecticut State University has a job now after reaching out to the community for help during Thanksgiving.

Julia Plunkett, 20, is a CCSU student. In a letter to WTNH this week, Julia wrote that in the last year she was homeless, she lost her mom to the flu, and – when the pandemic hit Connecticut in March – she lost her job.

“I was left to find my way,” she wrote. “And have struggled since.”

Just before Thanksgiving, she reached out to the Avon community on Facebook asking where she could get an inexpensive Thanksgiving meal.

“The outreach was overwhelming,” she wrote. “The whole community came out to help me.”

But one person in particular changed her fortunes the most.

Deanna Damen, the owner of Cake Gypsy in Avon offered not only to buy Julia a holiday meal, but offered her a job.

“I’m not the only one she’s helped during this season. She also gave Thanksgiving dinners away to 10 families. She is such a light and so sweet and so nice and building our community,” Julia concluded in her letter.

When News 8 met up with Julia Sunday she expresser her surprise and gratitude for the kindness.

Coming up tonight on News 8 at 10, we’ll hear more from Julia and her new boss.

