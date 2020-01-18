Closings
Axe throwing craze hits the Elm City

New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven’s newest attraction aims to be a hit.

Axe throwing is now in the Elm City, thanks to Pine and Iron.

The hatchet-throwing trend has hatched throughout cities across the country. Now, this downtown New Haven spot will be the Connecticut business’ second location.

Pine and Iron hit a bullseye in Hartford’s Parkville neighborhood in 2018 — now they’re hoping this new location in New Haven will add to the growing list of downtown’s nightlife and entertainment destinations.

“New Haven just has such a great social scene, and we thought that people would really like axe throwing down here,” said co-owner Josh Kroscen.

Here’s how it works: Parties book a time slot and, since most patrons are trying it for the first time, the session comes with an instructor to guide you through the technique.

There’s plenty of space to practice, too, with 11 axe throwing lanes, a private event space, even a beer and wine bar. 

“We’re looking forward to sharing this with New Haven,” said Kroscen.

Pine and Iron Axe Throwing is located at 770 Chapel St. in New Haven.

