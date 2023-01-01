Baby Elias was born exactly at midnight on Jan. 1, 2022 at Yale New Haven Hospital. (Courtesy: Yale New Haven Hospital)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Yale New Haven Hospital’s first bundle of joy of 2023 arrived just in time for the new year.

Exactly on time for the new year, in fact.

Elias was born exactly at midnight to parents Casandra Falcon and Jaime Puntiel of New Haven, according to the hospital. He weighed eight pounds and seven ounces.

“The family is doing great and getting some well-deserved rest,” the hospital wrote in the announcement.

Elias beat Logan Tyler Campbell as the state’s first baby of 2023. Logan was born at 3:44 a.m. at Hartford Hospital.