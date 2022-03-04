DERBY, Conn. (WTNH) — As Russian military forces continue to bare down on Ukraine, a cry for help is going out. Answering that call is a bagel shop in Derby.

Myron Seniw, owner and chef at A.M. Bagel, is a Ukranian native. Seniw said the ongoing crisis in Ukraine “hits home,” as he has family there.

“They’re hunkering down, getting supplies in order, making sure that they have things that they can just sit it out, for however long it’s going to take,” Seniw said.

Seeing the atrocities play out on the news, Seniw wanted to help. He’s putting together a fundraiser.

“We’re going to be selling as many bagels as we can,” Seniw said. “The most that we’ve ever made so far.”

The fundraiser, which includes blue and yellow colored bagels for the Ukranian flag, was announced via social media last weekend.

Instantly, people started donating, and $2,000 has already been collected.

“I can’t imagine what they’re going through,” customer Shauna Larovera said. “The heartbreak, the deaths, the families, what they have to do. It’s very heartbreaking to sit there and watch it.”

The fundraiser is personal for Seniw. He immigrated to the U.S. from Western Ukraine as a child, along with his mother, who is also a part of the business.

If you would like to help the people of Ukraine, the yellow and blue bagels will go on sale Saturday, March 5 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at A.M. Bagel.