NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A small parade of bagpipers and drummers were seen outside of Yale New Haven Hospital on Friday.

The group from the New Haven Fire Department played music as they marched by as a thank you for those working hard on the frontlines.

“[It was a little bit of the Saint Patrick’s Day we couldn’t get,” one hosptial worker said.

The Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade was postponed because of the outbreak.