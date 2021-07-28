Bail for man accused of killing Yale grad student will remain at $20 million

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Bail for the man accused of killing Yale grad student Kevin Jiang will remain at $20 million.

In court on Wednesday, a judge rejected an appeal from Qinxuan Pan to have bond reduced to $2 to $3 million. The judge said Pan is an extreme risk to the community and himself.

Jiang was shot and killed in February in the East Rock neighborhood.

Outside court, a lawyer speaking for Jiang’s family said the pain they feel is unbearable.

“We respect the ruling of the court. The defendant tried to run away from his crimes for three months until his capture,” said William F. Dow III, lawyer for Jiang’s family.

Pan’s attorney says he will appeal again to the state Supreme Court.