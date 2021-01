WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Bailey Middle School in West Haven will be learning remotely through Wednesday, Jan. 27, the school district reported Sunday.

In an alert to parents, staff, and students Sunday, the school said they are moving to remote learning Monday, Jan. 25-Wednesday, Jan. 27 because “quarantining staff based on being a close contact with an infected person [infected with COVID-19] has created a shortage of staff.”

The district will reevaluate the situation Wednesday.