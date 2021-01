AVON, Conn. (WTNH) — People in Connecticut are getting excited for the inauguration Wednesday.

A bakery in Avon has created the ‘Glass Ceiling Cake’ in honor of Kamala Harris becoming the highest serving woman in elected office in American history: the first woman to be vice president.

It is the creation of Bear and Buby Bristol. Their cakes are sold out, but you can call to get on their long waiting list.

The mallet can be used to break that edible glass.