Ballot counting under way in Merdien, officials say security beefed up to ensure every vote is counted

New Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Emergency measures continued in Meriden so workers could begin counting ballots on Election day.

As News 8 first reported Monday, close quarters and the threat of COVID-19 transmission prompted the city to move 8,000 absentee ballots from City Hall to the Meriden Senior Center for processing.

But some election watchers fumed to News 8 about the potential for fraud, worried ballots could appear or disappear as they were moved. Tuesday, election officials tell us they have beefed up security.

RELATED: Meriden election officials reassure voters their ballots will be safe and counted after last-minute processing move

“They were brought here under police escort with proper security and proper chain of custody all the way through,” said Republican Absentee Ballot Moderator Mark Dupuis.

“We’re doing everything we can to make sure every vote counts,” said his Democratic counterpart, Joann Noonan.

Meanwhile, Meriden is one of about 40 or so cities and towns that were able to process their absentee ballots early. Dupuis and Noonan tell that that has helped save dozens of votes.

“Anyone who was rejected, the observers were able to contact that person and tell them they were rejected so they could vote in person today,” said Dupuis.

“There was an average of three per precinct and we have 13 precincts,” said Noonan.

Out of about 9,000 absentee ballots sent out by the City of Meriden for this election, almost all had been returned by Tuesday morning. The head start has given registrars a way to manage the unprecedented volume of votes. And, on an Election Day unlike any other, Noonan and Dupuis said they’re hoping to have their city’s results back without significant delays.

“The preprocessing allows us to take the time to get the counts we need and to make sure, when we turn everything in, they’re going to be accurate. We don’t want anyone losing out. We don’t want any votes missed,” said Noonan.

The Secretary of State’s office says if you are concerned your mail-in ballot has not made it in time for Election Day, you can check myvote.ct.gov/lookup.

If your vote does not show up as recorded, you may also go to your polling place and ask if your vote has been recorded. If it hasn’t, you will be permitted to vote in person.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Party at the polls: Music being played for voters waiting in lines at the polls

News /

Live Results: Three candidates face off for CT’s 5th Congressional District.

News /

Ballot counting under way in Merdien, officials say security beefed up to ensure every vote is counted

News /

3rd Congressional District candidates continue campaigning on Election Day

News /

Family, friends honor slain East Haven mother during Day of the Dead celebrations

News /

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas on the New Haven Green

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss