Ballot counting under way in Merdien, officials say security beefed up to ensure every vote is counted

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Emergency measures continued in Meriden so workers could begin counting ballots on Election day.

As News 8 first reported Monday, close quarters and the threat of COVID-19 transmission prompted the city to move 8,000 absentee ballots from City Hall to the Meriden Senior Center for processing.

But some election watchers fumed to News 8 about the potential for fraud, worried ballots could appear or disappear as they were moved. Tuesday, election officials tell us they have beefed up security.

“They were brought here under police escort with proper security and proper chain of custody all the way through,” said Republican Absentee Ballot Moderator Mark Dupuis.

“We’re doing everything we can to make sure every vote counts,” said his Democratic counterpart, Joann Noonan.

Meanwhile, Meriden is one of about 40 or so cities and towns that were able to process their absentee ballots early. Dupuis and Noonan tell that that has helped save dozens of votes.

“Anyone who was rejected, the observers were able to contact that person and tell them they were rejected so they could vote in person today,” said Dupuis.

“There was an average of three per precinct and we have 13 precincts,” said Noonan.

Out of about 9,000 absentee ballots sent out by the City of Meriden for this election, almost all had been returned by Tuesday morning. The head start has given registrars a way to manage the unprecedented volume of votes. And, on an Election Day unlike any other, Noonan and Dupuis said they’re hoping to have their city’s results back without significant delays.

“The preprocessing allows us to take the time to get the counts we need and to make sure, when we turn everything in, they’re going to be accurate. We don’t want anyone losing out. We don’t want any votes missed,” said Noonan.

The Secretary of State’s office says if you are concerned your mail-in ballot has not made it in time for Election Day, you can check myvote.ct.gov/lookup.

If your vote does not show up as recorded, you may also go to your polling place and ask if your vote has been recorded. If it hasn’t, you will be permitted to vote in person.